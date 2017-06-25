close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IDFC Bank elevates Sunil Kakar as MD and CEO for 3 years

Besides, the bank announced that the Board has approved the resignation of veteran banker Vikram Limaye from the post of MD and CEO who is set to join leading stock exchange NSE as its new Managing Director and CEO.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 14:55
IDFC Bank elevates Sunil Kakar as MD and CEO for 3 years

New Delhi: Private sector lender IDFC Bank today announced the elevation of its CFO Sunil Kakar as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 17 for three years.

Kakar has also been appointed as additional director. Both the appointments are subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting (AGM).

RBI removes restrictions on foreign investment in IDFC
MUST READ
RBI removes restrictions on foreign investment in IDFC

 

Besides, the bank announced that the Board has approved the resignation of veteran banker Vikram Limaye from the post of MD and CEO who is set to join leading stock exchange NSE as its new Managing Director and CEO.

The Board of Directors has approved appointment of Sunil Kakar as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for 3 years with effect from July 17, 2017, IDFC bank said in a regulatory filing.

It further said the Board has accepted the resignation of Vikram Limaye as Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from July 15.

Kakar joined IDFC as the Group Chief Financial Officer and was responsible for finance and accounts, business planning and budgeting and investor relations, among others.

Prior to joining IDFC, he had worked with Max New York Life Insurance Company since 2001 as CFO. He has also worked with Bank of America for 18 years in various roles.

Vikram Limaye will quit the Committee of Administrators (COA) for BCCI on July 14 when the Supreme Court reopens, to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Limaye is a member of a panel appointed by the Supreme Court to administer the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared Limaye's appointment as head of NSE provided he gives up his role in COA.

Limaye was with IDFC since 2005 and has over 25 years of experience of working with financial institutions, global investment banks, international commercial banks, and global accounting firms. 

TAGS

private sector lenderIDFC BankAnnual general meeting (AGM)Securities and Exchange Board of Indiaglobal investment banks

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Buoyed by consistent growth, SIPs set to double in 2 years
Personal Finance

Buoyed by consistent growth, SIPs set to double in 2 years

SAIL seeks NITI help to resolve differences with ArcelorMittal
Companies

SAIL seeks NITI help to resolve differences with ArcelorMit...

TVS Motors, Royal Enfield to pass on GST benefit to customers
Automobiles

TVS Motors, Royal Enfield to pass on GST benefit to custome...

GST: FMCG cos expect dip in inventory levels, normalcy in Q2
Companies

GST: FMCG cos expect dip in inventory levels, normalcy in Q...

Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio
Automobiles

Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio

EPFO may bring 500 small private PF Trusts into its fold
Personal Finance

EPFO may bring 500 small private PF Trusts into its fold

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video