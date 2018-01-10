IFFCO begins free delivery of agri-inputs purchased via portal

New Delhi: Fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO on Wednesday announced the launch of free door-to-door delivery of agri-inputs purchased through its digital platform Indian Cooperative Digital Platform (ICDP).

The Indian Cooperative Digital Platform called www.Iffcobazar.In is available in 13 major Indian languages with a membership of 2.5 crore.

The objective of the portal is to provide a digital platform for communication and commerce between farmers/ consumers and IFFCO and its group companies.

As a first-of-its-kind industry initiative, ICDP will offer the delivery services even in interior rural areas where not even the leading e-commerce players have ever offered their services in the current scenario, IFFCO said.

Farmers will be able buy via the online platform an entire range of essential agri-inputs such as water-soluble fertilisers, agro-chemicals, bio-fertilisers, seeds, plant growth promoters and other agro-based products.

These products will be available in packages of up to 5 kg and will be delivered at no additional cost, IFFCO said.

However traditional fertiliser products like Urea, DAP, NPK, etc would not be sold online. IFFCO is training and creating awareness among farmers on how to use the online and digital payment gateways.

"We are truly delighted to announce our latest and exclusive and free of cost door-step delivery services through a robust rural network to simplify the agri-business. Farmers would be able to procure agri-inputs instantly by the click of a button through our digital platform," IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said in a statement.