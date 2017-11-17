IFFCO retains global seat in International Cooperative Alliance

New Delhi: IFFCO, the world's largest fertiliser cooperative, helped India retain the prestigious seat of the Director on Global Board of International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) for the record second time in row.

IFFCO candidate Aditya Yadav retained his position on the ICA's Board of Directors, winning 627 out of 696 votes received from across the globe. Japan, US, Canada, UK, Australia, Italy and Brazil were in contention for the post as well.

The ICA organised its global conference and general assembly 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from November 14 to 17, 2017. It is a non-profit international association established in 1895 to advance the co-operative model. The Alliance is the apex organisation for co-operatives worldwide, representing 284 co-operative federations and organisations across 95 countries (figures of January 2015). Ariel Guarco from Argentina is the new President of the International Co-operative Alliance.

Expressing his delight over the win, Dr. U.S. Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO said, "We are extremely proud that IFFCO retains the coveted seat at ICA for the second time in a row. It is honour that India's contribution towards strengthening the cooperative movement and farmer service has been recognised in the global market. We look forward to the future and helping the alliance and serving co-operatives worldwide."

IFFCO has also moved up to 105th place from 155th in World Cooperative Monitor which ranks top global 300 cooperatives.