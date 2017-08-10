 
India business growing at over 100% : Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said its India business has grown over 100 percent year-on-year, driven by strong adoption of services like Pool and expansion into smaller cities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 19:14

New Delhi: US-based cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said its India business has grown over 100 percent year-on-year, driven by strong adoption of services like Pool and expansion into smaller cities.

Uber India, which competes with SoftBank-backed Ola, said it has seen the number of completed trips on its platform grow from 19.2 million in July 2016 to 41.3 million in July this year, a jump of 115 percent.

On sequential basis, the company registered a growth of 6.4 per cent from 38.8 million completed trips in June 2017.

"Uber launched in India four years ago as the 18th country for us with just 3 employees. On Thursday, we have over 1,000 employees and continue our exponential growth journey," Uber President India and South Asia Amit Jain told PTI.

The company is focussed on providing affordable and reliable rides as well as providing livelihood opportunities to thousands of driver partners, he added.

"Our July 2017 numbers mark a 115 percent growth over the same month last year. We continue to innovate on new products like UberMoto, UberHire and use technology to further streamline rider and driver acquisition, retention and marketplace efficiency," Jain said.

Uber has already completed 500 million trips in India. It operates in 29 Indian cities and has 2.85 lakh active driver partners on its platform. It sees about 8 million monthly active riders. 

UberUber India business growthUber pool serviceUber expansionSoftBank-backed OlauberMotoUberHireUber India

