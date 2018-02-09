India Cements Q3 net profit declines 56% to Rs 15.24 crore

New Delhi: India Cements today reported 56.87 percent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 15.24 crore for the quarter ended on December 2017.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 35.34 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, India Cements informed BSE.

Its total income during the quarter under review was down 4.26 per cent to Rs 1,216.75 crore as against Rs 1,270.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

India Cements' total expenses were at Rs 1,201.51 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,216.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, down 1.24 percent.

Shares of India Cements today settled 0.03 per cent down at Rs 161.35 apiece on BSE.