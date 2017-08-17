close
India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 million deal

India on Thursday cleared the purchase of six more Boeing Co Apache helicopters in a deal worth close to 42 billion rupees ($654.6 million), a defence ministry official said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:08
India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 million deal

New Delhi: India on Thursday cleared the purchase of six more Boeing Co Apache helicopters in a deal worth close to 42 billion rupees ($654.6 million), a defence ministry official said.

The order follows India`s purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015. 

Thursday`s deal, approved by the government`s Defence Acquisition Council, includes the helicopters and associated equipment, spares, training, weapons and ammunition.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by the defence minister, also cleared an order for gas turbine engines - worth an estimated 4.9 billion rupees - for two ships currently under construction in Russia, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

