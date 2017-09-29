India emerges as destination for dream jobs: Survey

Mumbai: India has emerged as the dream destination for most job-seekers with nearly 60 per cent job seekers looking for their aspirations in the country, according to a survey.

"Nearly 60 per cent job-seekers wanted their dream job in India making the country the dream destination for most job-seekers," according to a TimesJobs survey.

Over 40 per cent seek their dream jobs overseas, the survey further revealed.

The survey was conducted among 1,100 job-seekers in the country.

It found that while engineering is the dream profile for men job-seekers, women yearned to become a doctor or be in the medical profession.

Among men, nearly 25 per cent job-seekers wanted to be a doctor or medical professional, 20 per cent want to be in the Information Technology (IT) industry, 15 per cent would like to become chartered accountants and 10 per cent are keen to become a lawyer, it said.

Women job-seekers, besides the eagerness for becoming doctor or medical professional, 25 per cent want to be Chartered Accountants (CA), 20 per cent would like to be in IT, 15 per cent wanted to become engineers and 10 per cent would like to be part of the human resource (HR) profession.

Overall, IT is the dream sector with nearly 35 per cent job-seekers wanted to work in the industry followed by healthcare and manufacturing sector for about 30 per cent each, it said.

Nearly 25 per cent job-seekers wanted to be in telecom industry, and another 25 per cent are interested to be part of the automobiles sector, the survey said.

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) was the choice of 20 per cent job-seekers, while 16 per cent seek opportunities in the logistics sector.

Nearly 15 per cent job-seekers picked retail industry and another 15 per cent choose BPO or ITeS sector.

For 10 per cent their dream sector was consumer durables or FMCG, the survey said.

The survey revealed that about 55 per cent job-seekers felt they are not currently working in their dream profile.

Of these, it said, 65 per cent men job-seekers felt their current role is not their dream role while 75 per cent women job-seekers said the same.

It said, about 70 per cent job seekers considered the industry they are working in as their 'dream sector'.

About 70 per cent job-seekers haven't still been able to get a job in a company they aspired to work, while 25 per cent job-seekers said they have given up on the idea of their dream jobs, it added.