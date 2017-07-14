India home to 50 of the world’s 2,000 powerful companies, no Indian firm in top 100: Forbes

New Delhi: India is home to 50 of the world’s 2000 largest and most powerful public companies, according to the Forbes’s annual list.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries leads the pack of 50 Indian companies in the 2017 Forbes ‘Global 2000’ list.

The list gives a snapshot of the world’s largest companies, and shows the dominance of the US and China in the current global business landscape. US companies account for the most members of the list, 565, followed by China and Hong Kong, which is home to 263 Global 2000 companies.

Forbes said that China holds on to the top of the 2017 Global 2000. The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and the China Construction Bank take the No 1 and 2 spots for the fifth consecutive year.

Twelve percent of the companies in the top 500 are from China-Hong Kong, up from 2 percent on our inaugural list in 2003, it added.

Reliance Industries is ranked 106 on the list. Reliance is followed by State Bank of India which is ranked 244.

The other Indian companies on the list are HDFC Bank ranked 258, Indian Oil (264), Tata Motors (290), ICICI Bank (310), Tata Consultancy Services (376), NTPC (408), Axis Bank (463), Larsen & Toubro (483), Bharti Airtel (513) and Coal India (541).

Other Indian companies in the Global 2000 List

Bharat Petroleum (583)

-Infosys (598)

-Kotak Mahindra Bank (744)

-Hindustan Petroleum (807)

-Power Grid of India (884 )

-Mahindra & Mahindra (916)

-HCL Technologies (958 )

-Tata Steel (1076 )

-Power Finance (1086 )

-Bank of Baroda (1145)

-Punjab National Bank (1148)

-Hindalco Industries (1175 )

-Canara Bank (1230 )

-Rural Electrification(1234 )

-Yes Bank(1239)

-Bank of India(1250)

-IndusInd Bank(1272)

-GAIL India(1283)

-JSW Steel(1347 )

-Union Bank of India(1420)

-Bajaj Auto(1435)

-Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(1513)

-IDBI Bank(1524 )

-Rajesh Exports(1556 )

-Hero Motocorp(1587)

-Grasim Industries(1622)

-Central Bank of India(1664)

-Lupin(1716)

-Syndicate Bank(1745)

-Asian Paints(1783)

-Indian Overseas Bank(1828)

-Allahabad Bank(1845 )

-UCO Bank(1849)

-Oriental Bank of Commerce(1859)

-Steel Authority of India(1930)

-Indiabulls Housing Finance(1934)

-Indian Bank(1937)

-Tech Mahindra(1998)