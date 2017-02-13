close
India Inc's FDI overseas down 57% to $1.82 billion

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:01
New Delhi: Direct investments made overseas by Indian companies declined 57.3 percent to USD 1.82 billion last month, the Reserve Bank data showed today.

The investments made in January 2016 amounted to USD 4.25 billion.

It also lower from December's USD 2.49 billion.

Of the total overseas direct investment of USD 1.82 billion, USD 246.37 million came in the form of equity money; USD 483.78 million through loans.

While the rest of USD 1.09 billion was the guarantee issued by the Indian firms in their foreign units.

Among a few major investors, Bharat Petrosources invested USD 721.42 million in four tranches in joint venture and wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and Singapore.

Intas Pharmaceuticals invested USD 344.35 million in its fully owned unit in the UK, while ONGC Videsh put in a total of USD 52.59 million in four different joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam.

Reliance Industries invested USD 40 million in its wholly owned energy services unit in Singapore.

 

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:01
