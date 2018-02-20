India Post floats online customer feedback survey

India Post on Tuesday floated an Online Customer Feedback Survey, to allow customers share their feedback or opinion on the services rendered by the postal service.

The Customer Feedback Survey will be put in place for three months starting February 16. Customers can share their feedback on the portal till May 15, the department said in a circular.

The feedback will be available to the people through India Post Website (www.indiapost.gov.in). Any citizen of the country can give feedback on the quality of service provided by India Post.

“On the basis of the feedbacks received from the survey, suitable inferences will be drawn upon areas to be improved not only for a particular service but will also help in identifying the lagging post office,” the circular said.

Over the years, India Post has evolved by providing varied services to the people in terms of Mail Services (both domestic and international), Money remittances (both domestic and international), Small Savings, Philately, Securing lives, Retail Services and Bill Payments etc.