Indian Army's latest big gun K9 Vajra-T Howitzer: Know all about its birthplace

Hazira: Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week inaugurated the Armoured Systems Complex (ASC) developed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in Gujarat's Hazira.

This is the first private facility in the country where the K9 Vajra self-propelled Howitzer guns will be manufactured.

L&T had in 2017 won the Rs 4,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply 100 units of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems to the Indian Army under the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Here is all you want to know about K9 Vajra-T Howitzer's birthplace