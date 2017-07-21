close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian Bank Q1 profit rises 21% to Rs 372 crore

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank rose to 7.21 percent, from 6.97 percent a year ago. Net NPAs however came down to 4.05 percent of net advances from, 4.48 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 13:03

New Delhi: Public sector lender Indian Bank has reported 21.16 percent rise in net profit to Rs 372.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of the 2017-18 fiscal.

The Chennai-based bank had standalone net profit of Rs 307.35 crore in April-June quarter of 2016-17.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,788.04 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 4,512.96 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Bank said in a BSE filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank rose to 7.21 percent, from 6.97 percent a year ago. Net NPAs however came down to 4.05 percent of net advances from, 4.48 percent.

Provisions for bad loans were at Rs 681.93 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal in comparison to Rs 327.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

TAGS

Indian BankPublic sector lender Indian BankBSE filingNon-performing assets (NPAs)Net NPAs

From Zee News

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani&#039;s speech
Companies

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Amb...

&#039;Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth Rs 16,54,503 today&#039;
Markets

'Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth R...

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone
Companies

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone

Discover popular events in town with Google Search
Technology

Discover popular events in town with Google Search

Adobe names Shanmugh Natarajan as MD India operations
Companies

Adobe names Shanmugh Natarajan as MD India operations

Supreme Court to hear coal block allocation scam cases today
Economy

Supreme Court to hear coal block allocation scam cases toda...

Microsoft profit beats expectations on strong cloud demand
International Business

Microsoft profit beats expectations on strong cloud demand

Petrol, diesel price on 21st July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Companies

Petrol, diesel price on 21st July 2017: Check out the rates...

RIL 40th AGM: Jio may launch Fiber broadband services, 4G feature phone
Companies

RIL 40th AGM: Jio may launch Fiber broadband services, 4G f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video