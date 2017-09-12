close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian banks need $65 billion capital to meet Basel rules by March 2019: Fitch

That is far above the $11 billion in capital infusions into state-run lenders the government has budgeted through March 2019.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 12:16
Indian banks need $65 billion capital to meet Basel rules by March 2019: Fitch

Mumbai: Indian banks will need additional capital of $65 billion to meet all of global Basel III banking rules by March 2019, with state-run lenders accounting for 95 percent of the requirements, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

That is far above the $11 billion in capital infusions into state-run lenders the government has budgeted through March 2019, with $3 billion due to be injected in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 fiscal years.

Fitch`s latest estimate is lower than its previous call of $90 billion as weaker-than-expected loan growth reduced capital requirements, but the credit rating agency continued to warn that Indian lenders "have limited options to raise the capital they still require".

Stressed loans in Indian banks hit a record $150 billion at the end of December, with state-run lenders accounting for the bulk of it.

"State banks are unlikely to be freed from their current gridlock unless NPL (non-performing loan) resolution is accompanied by additional capital," Fitch said in its statement.

It added the capital requirements at Indian state-run lenders remained hefty due to several factors, including low common equity ratios and provisioning requirements for new loans.

 

TAGS

Indian Banksbank additional capitalglobal Basel III bankingBasel III banking rulesFitch Ratings

From Zee News

Asia shares hit 10-year high on Irma, North Korea relief
International Business

Asia shares hit 10-year high on Irma, North Korea relief

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares
Companies

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares

Tata Sons to raise stake in TGBL, Tata Chemicals
Companies

Tata Sons to raise stake in TGBL, Tata Chemicals

Delhi metro ties up with Google Map; to offer seamless navigation to commuters
Companies

Delhi metro ties up with Google Map; to offer seamless navi...

Rupee drops 7 paise to 64 against dollar in early trade
Markets

Rupee drops 7 paise to 64 against dollar in early trade

Sensex maintains early gains, mid-cap outperforms
Markets

Sensex maintains early gains, mid-cap outperforms

Petrol, diesel price on 12th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 12th September 2017: Check out the...

Economy

'IBBI needs to quickly provide for cross border insolv...

Farm loan waiver may push inflation by 0.2%: RBI paper
Economy

Farm loan waiver may push inflation by 0.2%: RBI paper

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video