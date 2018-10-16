हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian insurance companies not covering storage of Iranian oil: IOC official

Indian insurance companies not covering storage of Iranian oil: IOC official

New Delhi: Indian insurers are not offering coverage policies for storage of Iranian oil, an Indian Oil Corp Ltd official said, owing to impending U.S. sanctions on import of crude from Iran, which are expected to kick in on Nov. 4.

"Insurance companies are providing for asset cover but are not covering the crude kept in storage," the official said on condition of anonymity.

 

