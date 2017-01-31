Indian IT stocks slump over proposed H-1B visa reform bill
Mumbai: Indian IT stocks tumbled during the mid-afternoon trade session on Tuesday as the US government introduced a proposed visa reform bill in the US House of Representatives.
The bill spooked investors, as it seeks to "double the minimum wages" offered by the IT firms in the US.
The bill proposes to raise the minimum salary of a `H-1B` visa holder to around $130,000 per annum from the present limit of $60,000 per year.
The S&P BSE IT index plunged by 302.71 points or 3.06 percent (at 2.15 p.m.). IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra traded deep in the red.
"Every 10 percent hike in H-1B can hurt earnings by nearly 10 to 12 percent of IT companies," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.
"HCL Tech, TCS are expected to be less impacted, but Infosys and Tech Mahindra will be more impacted."
Shares of IT major TCS slumped by 4.25 percent to Rs 2,235, followed by HCL Technologies 3.36 percent to Rs 811.45, Infosys 2.36 percent to Rs 926, and Wipro 2.11 percent to Rs 454.85.
Tech Mahindra slipped by 4.40 percent to Rs 450.95.
-
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
-
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
Operation 'Clean Money': Crackdown begins; 18 lakh people to get IT notice if deposits don't match income
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
What should people expect from budget?
-
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
-
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
-
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
-
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all