close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

» »

Indian Oil Q4 net soars 85% at Rs 3,721 crore on higher income

State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Thursday posted an impressive 85 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs 3,721 crore owing to better revenue from operations, even as refining margins grew.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 17:43

New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Thursday posted an impressive 85 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs 3,721 crore owing to better revenue from operations, even as refining margins grew.

The company had recorded profit after tax of Rs 2,006 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

IOC announced in a press briefing here that total income from operations during the January-March quarter at Rs 1.24 lakh crore, rose 24 percent over the like quarter of 2015-16.

Net profit, however, fell 6.9 percent as compared to the previous quarter when it was at Rs 3,995 crore, the company said.

IOC`s average gross refining margin for 2016-17 rose to $7.77 per barrel, from $5.06 per barrel in fiscal 2015-16.

For the full fiscal 2016-17, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 20,385 crore, as compared to Rs 12,413 crore registered in the previous year.

The board of directors on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share paid during the year. Thus, the total dividend for 2016-17 stands at Rs 19 per share.

With the results being announced during market hours, the Indian Oil stock closed on Thursday at Rs 438.70 a share, up by 1.87 percent, or by Rs 8.05 paise, over its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

TAGS

Indian Oil CorpIndian Oil Corp profitsIOC net profitsBombay Stock ExchangeIOC average gross

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

&#039;Lower tax on coal under GST to help CIL clear stockpile&#039;
Economy

'Lower tax on coal under GST to help CIL clear stockpi...

IDBI Bank crafts turnaround plan; to focus on NPA recoverie...
Companies

IDBI Bank crafts turnaround plan; to focus on NPA recoverie...

Icra expects gradual pick up in GDP growth in Q4FY17 to 7.1...
Economy

Icra expects gradual pick up in GDP growth in Q4FY17 to 7.1...

Mercedes to cut Made in India model prices by up to Rs 7 lakh
Automobiles

Mercedes to cut Made in India model prices by up to Rs 7 la...

Sensex zooms 448 points to fresh high of 30,750; Nifty tops 9,500
Markets

Sensex zooms 448 points to fresh high of 30,750; Nifty tops...

Mizoram GST Bill passed unanimously
Economy

Mizoram GST Bill passed unanimously

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video