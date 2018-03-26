Indian Overseas Bank robbed in Chennai, Rs 30 lakh cash and gold stolen

Chennai: Robbers broke into a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Virugambakkam, Chennai and stole Rs 30 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. The robbery came to light when the bank officials reached their branch on Monday morning, reported Times of India.

According to police officials, the security guard Shabi Lal, who hailed from Nepal, was on duty on Sunday night and went missing after the incident.

On being informed by the bank manager, a police team led by T Nagar deputy commissioner of police Aravindan and Vadapalani assistant commissioner of police Sankar visited the branch. A team of fingerprint experts were also pressed into service.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that robbers had gained entry into the bank by removing the iron grill of the window by using a gas cutting machine. They also broke open the lockers with the gas cutting machine.

Bank officials said that the burglars had managed to break open only two lockers. The value of the stolen gold jewellery was yet to be ascertained.

Police collected footages from CCTV cameras in the bank and were checking them. Police found the gas cutting machine inside the bank. They recovered a ladder, which the burglars used, from outside the building.

Many customers who have their valuables in the bank lockers gathered outside the building. Police were trying to pacify them. The bank operation was temporarily halted citing police investigation.

Meanwhile, police officials are inquiring if there is any link between the missing security guard and the burglars.