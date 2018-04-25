India's first global News Network 'WION' now also offers Hindi audio option

A huge barrier to Indians consuming global news has been language.

For those keen minds, unfortunately, World News has been synonymous with English. But that's about to change.



World Is One News (WION), India's first global English News Network, has started providing Hindi audio option on viewers' demand. WION is India's first global news channel which provides global stories with Indian perspective. It operates in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria & Kenya apart from India. Dual feed marks another feather in WION's cap which time and again has proved its credibility by showing stories of global significance & bringing world leaders' perspectives on its platform. This is the first time in India that a News Channel is providing dual audio feed to its viewers which may get substantial traction from Elite Hindi speaking audiences.



This step marks a new era for WION which until now has been showing global stories in English with their impact on India. Looking at how viewers' tastes & preferences have evolved over the years, this move has the potential to strengthen channel's credibility as the go to source of global news in India. Viewers would be informed in many ways (On-air promos across Zee Media channels) as to how they can change the option to Hindi language and there is also a helpline number which would be operated to help viewers change the language.



Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-chief of WION said, "This move has been in the pipeline for quite some time now and we are extremely happy that finally we are able to give our viewers global stories in the language they love. The thought behind this was why Hindi speaking audiences should be deprived of good international stories. This step would help us reach viewers who have been wanting to watch global news but due to language barrier they were not able to. Though we have just started, we are confident that our viewers would take yet another innovation by WION in good stride and we shall be able to connect with people who until now were fence sitters."

