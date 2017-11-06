India's largest CDQ facility at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel has established India's largest Coke Dry Quenching (CDQ) facility, capable of handling 200 metric tonnes per hour, at its state-of-the-art steel plant at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Jajpur district of Odisha, a company statement said today.

CDQ is a heat recovery system to cool hot coke from coke ovens. It is one of the best energy-efficient and environment friendly facility in steel production where hot coke removed from coke ovens at a temperature of around 1,000 degree Celsius is cooled and kept dry with inert gas.

The resulting steam produced in a waste heat recovery boiler is used to generate electricity, the statement said.

The facility is part of the continuous journey towards improving productivity, energy efficiency and environmental performance, it said.

As the sensible heat, recovered by heat transfer in the cooling chamber, is utilised as a heat source for steam generation, electricity generated by CDQ is clean and green energy.

It also cuts down dependence on natural resources for energy generation thereby increasing the resource efficiency considerably, through secondary resource management and technology infusion, the statement said.

In addition, compared to the conventional wet quenching, CDQ brings about advantages such as the reduction in dust emission and improvement of coke quality.

This environment-friendly technology would help in abating climate change by reduction in the emission of carbon dioxide to the extent of 0.11-0.14 tonnes per tonne of coke and reduction in dust emission to the tune of 300-400 grams per tonne of coke.

The other advantages include saving a significant amount of water which is also becoming a scarce resource.