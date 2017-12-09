हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
India's top 10 wealth creators in last five years

Check out the list of  Top 10 Wealth Creators (2012-2017).

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 11:41 AM IST
New Delhi: India's top 100 companies in terms of market valuation have generated a record Rs 38.9 lakh crore wealth in the last five years, with Tata Group firm TCS retaining the numero uno position on the chart for the fifth time in a row, says a latest study.

According to the leading brokerage firm Motilal Oswal's 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study, TCS retained its first rank for creating investor wealth worth nearly Rs 2.50 lakh crore from 2012 to 2017.

Rank Company Wealth Created (INR b)
1. TCS 2,499
2. HDFC Bank 2,315
3. Reliance Industries 1,888
4. ITC 1,594
5. Maruti Suzuki 1,413
6. HDFC 1,350
7. IOCL 1,219
8. Hindustan Unilever 1,081
9. Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,050
10. HCL Technologies 884

 

Trending