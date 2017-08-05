close
IndiGo 11th anniversary sale: Buy tickets at just Rs 1,111

The offer will be valid for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 15:31
IndiGo 11th anniversary sale: Buy tickets at just Rs 1,111

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering a five-day special sale with fares starting at Rs 1,111 to mark its 11th anniversary.

The offer that came into effect from August 2, will be valid till Sunday (August 6) for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year.

Under the scheme, Srinagar-Delhi fares are priced Rs 1,611, Delhi-Udaipur at Rs 1,411, Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 1,911, Mumbai-Muscat at Rs 5,711 and Mumbai-Doha at Rs 7,011.

The offer is available on first-come-first serve basis and non-refundable, the airline added.

This offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Doha, Dubai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muscat, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sharjah, Singapore, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

TAGS

IndigoIndiGo five-day special saleIndiGo 11th anniversaryIndiGo 11th anniversary sale

