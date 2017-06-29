close
IndiGo airlines shows interest in buying stake in state-owned Air India: Report

IndiGo airlines, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has reportedly expressed an unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned carrier Air India.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:15
New Delhi: IndiGo airlines, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has expressed an unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned carrier Air India, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday quoting the aviation ministry.

India on Wednesday gave approval to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation were trading lower by 3.3 percent at 0841 GMT in a strong Mumbai market.

 

IndiGo airlinesInterglobe AviationAir IndiaAviation MinistryAir India privatisation

