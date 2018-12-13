IndiGo announces New Year sale, offers international flights starting at Rs 3,299

New Delhi: Budget carrier Indigo has launched winter sale with special fares starting from Rs 3299.

IndiGo has announced a four-day New Year sale across its international network covering over 90 routes. As part of this winter special sale, IndiGo is offering all - inclusive fares starting at Rs 3,299.

Tickets under the sale can be booked till December 16 for travel between December 27 and April 15.

Indigo said that both corporate and leisure customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our the company's official website. This offer will also be available across all distribution channels.

Some of the most attractive routes under the offer are Chennai–Colombo with tickets starting at Rs 3299, Kochi – Muscat at Rs 3899, Bangalore – Kuala Lumpur at Rs 4999, Bombay – Dubai at Rs 5699, Delhi – Dubai at Rs 6299, Kochi – Male at Rs 3999, Ahmedabad – Muscat at Rs 4299, Bangalore – Colombo at Rs 5099, Bombay – Muscat at Rs 5099, Delhi – Kuala Lumpur at Rs 6899.