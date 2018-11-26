हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

IndiGo clarifies its web check-in policy after backlash on social media

Earlier, Indigo charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.

IndiGo clarifies its web check-in policy after backlash on social media

New Delhi: Facing passengers' fury over additional charges for selecting seats during web check-in, budget carrier Indigo has clarified that the additional charges are only for “advance selection of seats”.

"The airline has neither changed its web check-in policy, nor is there any charge for web check-in", IndiGo said.

The no-frill carrier clarified that a child passenger above the age of 2 years will be allocated a seat and the same goes for each passenger.

“Further, a convenience fee is collected for operating the online booking system, to help passengers to book tickets online while using a credit/debit card/net banking. Moreover, you may get in touch with the available staff at the counter for assistance.” it added.

Indigo also clarified that passenger traveling under corporate booking are entitled to free of cost seats for web check-in.

Responding to a tweet enquiry on check-in charges, Indigo said that web check-in will be chargeable while  airport check-in are still free.

The revised policy is effective from November 14, Indigo has said. Consequently, passengers choosing for web check-in will have to pay between Rs 100-800 extra, depending upon the position of the seat.

Meanwhile the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken cognisance of the web check-in fees and has tweeted that it is reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.

Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.

For web check-in of a first-row seat, a flyers will have to pay Rs 800 extra, while passengers will be charged Rs 600 extra for choosing a non-reclining seat next to the emergency exit and middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100.

