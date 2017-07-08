close
IndiGo coach window shatters from jet blast, FIR registered

The incident happened when the IndiGo bus was parked for boarding of passengers on the flight to Mumbai, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 17:57
Representational image

New Delhi: Five passengers on-board an IndiGo coach at the airport here sustained minor injuries after a window shattered, allegedly due to a jet blast from a SpiceJet plane approaching a parking bay.

However, SpiceJet said it was too early to say if the incident last evening was caused by jet blast from its aircraft or any other reason.

The police has registered an FIR and would look at who was at fault, a Delhi Police official said.

The front window of the bus broke due to a jet blast from a SpiceJet plane that was making its way to a parking bay nearby, the spokesperson added. Five passengers received minor injuries and were rushed to the airport clinic.

The matter is being probed by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), sources have confirmed.

"IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of SpiceJet SG-253 took a turn to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline added that two of the injured passengers decided to continue their journey after receiving medical aid.

SpiceJet, however, said its plane was "following ATC instructions and taxiing after landing at Delhi".

"It is too early to say if the incident was caused by an outside object or jet blast of SpiceJet aircraft or the bus violated the vehicular movement lane or any other reason," the statement added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, "We are registering an FIR under Section 337 of the IPC to investigate who is at fault in the incident".

"We haven't received any complaint in the matter but since the incident has come to our notice, we have taken appropriate action," he added.

Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code relates to causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others punishable with a imprisonment of a term of six months or with fine up to Rs 500 or both.

TAGS

IndigoSpiceJetDirectorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)Section 337 of the Indian Penal CodeDeputy Commissioner of Police (Airport)SpiceJet SG-253Flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai

