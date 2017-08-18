IndiGo denies massive cancellation of flight operations

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday said it has not cancelled any daily flights or grounded any of its new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The airline`s asserted that its pre-scheduled operations are normal and flights are operating "on-time".

Indigo was reacting to a media report that claimed that the passenger carrier has cancelled over 80 daily flights and grounded 13 of its new Airbus A320neo aircraft due to engine-related issues.

"There are misleading information being spread by a section of the media on IndiGo`s flight cancellations. We made detailed and comprehensive comments in our last earning call. We have no further comments to offer," Aditya Ghosh, IndiGo`s President and Whole-time Director, said in a statement.

Ghosh alleged that misinformation was being spread "on a day when IndiGo came out on top in On-Time-Performance by a long margin".

The airline clarified that only eight of its Airbus A320neo aircraft have been grounded, but since April 2017.

"Our schedule was planned in the month of June itself pertaining to non-availability of these aircraft for the month of July, August and September," the airline said in another statement.

"The affected passengers have already been accommodated with suitable options."

However, the news led to a fall of 0.49 per cent or Rs 6.20 in the company`s scrip price at the BSE. The stock closed at Rs 1,270.30.

On August 4, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had expressed concern over grounding of some A320neo aircraft of IndiGo and GoAir due to engine-related issues.

The DGCA that time held a meeting with officials and executives from engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W), Airbus, IndiGo and GoAir.