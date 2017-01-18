IndiGo flight with 186 passengers makes emergency landing in Kolkata

New Delhi: A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with 186 passengers made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday due to technical snag.

The passengers included two infants, six crew members besides the 178 fliers.

The flight was bound for Dibrugarh but was diverted to Kolkata due to technical snag where it made an emergency landing.

According to report, IndiGo claimed that the commander of its flight 6E-3645 decided to divert the aircraft as a "precautionary" measure and did not seek any emergency landing from Kolkata air traffic control (ATC).

IndiGo has reported the matter to the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), besides setting up an internal probe to ascertain facts, the airline said in a statement.

"IndiGo's Captain-in-command operating Delhi-Dibrugarh flight 6E-3645, decided to divert aircraft to Kolkata due a technical snag as a precautionary measure.

"Despite that cockpit crew did not declare any emergency, ATC (Kolkata) declared full emergency on its own. The aircraft landed safely," IndiGo said in the statement.

With PTI Inputs