IndiGo, GoAir offer 10 lakh low-fare tickets: All you need to know

Budget carriers Indigo and GoAir on Monday offered 10 lakh tickets each for travel during September 2018 to March 2019.

Under the IndiGo offer, fares would start from Rs 999 and the tickets would be available from September 3 to 6, the airline said in statement on Monday.

The sale would be valid for flights "across its network of 59 destinations" and for travel between September 18, 2018 and March 30, 2019, said the IndiGo statement.

Similarly, GoAir said it would offer 10 lakh low-fare tickets starting at Rs 1,099 during September 3 to 5 period. The tickets would be valid for travel during September 3, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

"This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates and fares will vary from sector to sector," the statement said.

