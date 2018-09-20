IndiGo introduces first daily flight from Amritsar to Dubai

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo is all set operate its first daily flight from Amritsar to Dubai. The low-cost carrier now operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai.

In addition, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. Both services will commence from October 2018.



“The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website. Both corporate and leisure customers travelling from these destinations will now have the opportunity to experience the courteous and hassle-free service and on-time performance that IndiGo is synonymous with,” Indigo said in a statement.



“The launch of these new services is in line with our growth strategy outlined for both domestic and international markets,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.



With its fleet of 183 Airbus A320 and 11 ATR aircraft, the airline offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations.