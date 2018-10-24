हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo kicks off 3-day festive sale, get domestic tickets at Rs 899, international at Rs 3,399

Customers under the sale can book IndiGo flights between October 24 and October 26.

New Delhi: Budget carriers IndiGo has announced 3-day festive sale offering fares starting at just Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,399 for international flights.

Customers under the sale can book IndiGo flights between October 24 and October 26 for travel between November 8 and April 15, 2019.

The limited inventory offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019.

This non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings, the company said. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, it added.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced expansion of its overseas network with the launch of flight services to Male and Phuket from November. Male will be connected with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi, while services to Phuket will be operated from Delhi.

IndiGo has also announced special inaugural fares starting Rs 5,799 for the new flights. Male will be a daily operations from Kochi and five-times per week from Mumbai, the airline said, adding that the services on the Bengaluru-Male route will be operated twice a week. The Delhi-Phuket flight will operate six times in a week, it added.

