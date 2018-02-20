IndiGo moves SC against HC order to shift to Delhi airport T2

New Delhi: Budget airlines IndiGo on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's order asking the company to partially shift operations from Terminal 1 (T1) to Terminal 2 (T2) at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Last year, the DIAL had asked Indigo, SpiceJet and GoAir to shift some of its flight operations from T1 to T2 in order to continue expansion work of the Delhi airport. Indigo appealed the Delhi High Court against DIAL order, but the HC had dismissed the appeal.

While GoAir shifted operations, Indigo and SpiceJet were unwilling to shift.

SpiceJet said that rights of T1 cannot be given exclusively to IndiGo Airlines, as it would be anti-competitive. The airlines added that it would shift operations if IndiGo also shifts.

IndiGo had said that option of staying fully in T1 and said if in future its number of passengers exceed the capacity of the terminal, then it will move some of its operations to T2.

