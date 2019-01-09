IndiGo New Year sale: Book domestic flights starting at 899, international at Rs 3,399

New Delhi: Budget carrier Indigo has announced “New Year, new sale” offer with special domestic fares starting from Rs 899 and International flight fares starting at Rs 3,399.

“Kick-start 2019 with the most affordable flight fares starting at just Rs 899- domestic and Rs 3399-international. Get an additional 15 percent SuperCash up to Rs 500 using MobiKwik wallet,” Indigo wrote in its website.

Tickets under the four-day New Year sale across its network can be booked between January 09 and January 13 for travel between January 24 and April 15.

The Offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019.

The Limited inventory Offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network.

The Offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. It cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, the company said.