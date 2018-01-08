IndiGo New Year Sale: Get tickets starting at Rs 899

New Delhi: Budget airline IndiGo on Monday announced an three Day Special Offer for passengers planning their summer travel.



The offer, beginning Monday (January 08) will go in till Wednesday (January 10). The offer will be valid across 250 sectors on IndiGo route network – both domestic and international.

During the offer, Indigo passengers can avail of offers starting at Rs 899 (Domestic routes) and Rs 1399 (International routes) with travel validity between February 1 and April 15.



Additionally, IndiGo will offer flat 10 percent cashback to HDFC credit card holders on one way and round trip travel - maximum up to Rs 300 on one way and Rs 600 on a round trip.

The carrier would also be offering ancillary vouchers to customers, equivalent to the discount on their transaction with the minimum value being Rs 100 and maximum Rs 600.

The special fares offer will be available on first-come-first serve basis. The air tickets purchased under this scheme would be non-refundable. However, passengers can change their travel plans at an additional charge.

Commenting on the offer, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, it has been our constant endeavor to offer more flexibility to our customers and introduce features that ensure enhanced travel experience. We are delighted to announce this Three Day Special Offer which will help flyers plan their itineraries in advance and are hopeful that the offer will be popular with our flyers.”