IndiGo offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 999 – Check out tariff details

New Delhi: Bringing holiday cheer to passengers, domestic airline major Indigo is offering flight tickets at dirt cheap rates.

Indigo is offering tickets starting at Rs 999 on select routes.

Many airlines in the country offer discounts around the New Year holiday season when the demand is very high. Such offers also attract customers who are travelling on shorter routes during the holiday season.

Here are some routes where air travellers can find Indigo tickets at absolute low prices

Delhi-Jaipur: Rs 999

Bagdogra-Guwahati: Rs 1005

Coimbatore-Chennai: Rs 1095

Jammu-Srinagar: Rs 1112

Chennai-Bengaluru: Rs 1120

Agatala-Guwahati: Rs 1130

Chennai-Coimbatore: Rs 1148

Kochi-Chennai: 1212

Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad: Rs 1259

Patna-Kolkata: Rs 1264

(-Price quote sourced from www.goindigo.in)

There has been a heavy rush in demands after the government launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) with fares capped at Rs 2,500 km per hour of flight, and also improving air- connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The airlines that win rights to operate RCS flights are required to offer half of their seating capacity at discounted rates in return for which they get government subsidy.

A total of 141 initial proposals have been received from various players in the second round of bidding, the results of which are expected to be announced this month.