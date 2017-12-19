IndiGo offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 999 – Check out tariff details
Check out routes where air travellers can find Indigo tickets at absolute low prices.
New Delhi: Bringing holiday cheer to passengers, domestic airline major Indigo is offering flight tickets at dirt cheap rates.
Indigo is offering tickets starting at Rs 999 on select routes.
Many airlines in the country offer discounts around the New Year holiday season when the demand is very high. Such offers also attract customers who are travelling on shorter routes during the holiday season.
Here are some routes where air travellers can find Indigo tickets at absolute low prices
Delhi-Jaipur: Rs 999
Bagdogra-Guwahati: Rs 1005
Coimbatore-Chennai: Rs 1095
Jammu-Srinagar: Rs 1112
Chennai-Bengaluru: Rs 1120
Agatala-Guwahati: Rs 1130
Chennai-Coimbatore: Rs 1148
Kochi-Chennai: 1212
Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad: Rs 1259
Patna-Kolkata: Rs 1264
(-Price quote sourced from www.goindigo.in)
There has been a heavy rush in demands after the government launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) with fares capped at Rs 2,500 km per hour of flight, and also improving air- connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
The airlines that win rights to operate RCS flights are required to offer half of their seating capacity at discounted rates in return for which they get government subsidy.
A total of 141 initial proposals have been received from various players in the second round of bidding, the results of which are expected to be announced this month.