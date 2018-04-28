IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh resigns, co-founder Rahul Bhatia named interim CEO

GURUGRAM: InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of budget carrier, IndiGo airlines, announced that Aditya Ghosh, the President and whole-time Director of IndiGo has stepped down from his post. Indigo, which has been in trouble lately due to several cases of misconduct of its staff or technical snags that have hit the planes, said in a statement that Rahul Bhatia will be serving as its interim Chief Executive Officer as well as the Director of the company.

Aditya Ghosh's resignation from the post of President of IndiGo will be effective from July 31, 2018 while he will cease to be the Director with effect from April 26, 2018. Ghosh, who has been with IndiGo for ten years, announced that he would be resigning in order to take up his "next adventure". "For the last ten years, it has been a relentless, exhilarating and a most satisfying task building IndiGo. It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure. I wish all my colleagues at IndiGo the very best as they move on to the next phase of growth.”

Indigo also announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor as Senior Advisor to the Company reporting directly to Rahul. The company said that in the coming months, the Board will consider the appointment of Greg as President and CEO of the Company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork.

Gregory Taylor has over 40 years of experience in large, world class airlines. During 2016 and 2017, Greg was the Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning at IndiGo. Prior to that he held various senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways in the areas of Corporate Planning, Strategy, Network Planning, Fleet Planning, Finance, Cost Management and Airline Express Operations. Greg holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, the company said in its statement.