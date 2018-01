InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of country's biggest airline IndiGo, said that the net profit rose over 56 percent in the third quarter, helped by higher passenger ticket revenue.

Net profit for October-December was Rs 762 crore ($119.76 million) compared with Rs 487 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Passenger ticket revenue rose 21.8 percent for the quarter to Rs 5,322 crore.

($1 = Rs 63.6275)