 Passengers will have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in.

IndiGo to charge passengers for web check-in, DGCA says reviewing the fees structure

New Delhi: Passengers taking budget carrier IndiGo will have to shell out extra if they opt for web check-in, following the airline's revised policy.

Responding to a tweet enquiry on check-in charges, Indigo said that web check-in will be chargeable while  airport check-in are still free.

The revised policy is effective from November 14, Indigo has said. Consequently, passengers choosing for web check-in will have to pay between Rs 100-800 extra, depending upon the position of the seat.

Meanwhile the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken cognisance of the web check-in fees and has tweeted that it is reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.

Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.

For web check-in of a first-row seat, a flyers will have to pay Rs 800 extra, while passengers will be charged Rs 600 extra for choosing a non-reclining seat next to the emergency exit and middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100.

