IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest income up

Interest earned by the company rose about 22 percent to 41.36 billion rupees in the quarter.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:01
New Delhi: IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a nearly 27 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 8.37 billion rupees ($129.73 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with 6.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the sixth-largest Indian private sector lender by assets said on Tuesday.

