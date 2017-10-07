close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu

Under the GST regime, there is no provision for exemption but there is one section under the Act which permits refunds.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 18:01
Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: The government has approved a new scheme to provide budgetary support to industrial units in hilly states including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh under the GST regime, Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

"A new scheme of budgetary support under GST regime to the units located in states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, North East states approved," he said in a series of tweets.

He said the scheme offered as a measure of goodwill to units eligible for drawing benefits under earlier excise duty exemption and refund schemes.

Under the GST regime, there is no provision for exemption but there is one section under the Act which permits refunds.

The minister said that recognising industry's concerns on withdrawal of exemptions, budgetary support for residual period as part reimbursement of GST was provided.

"We are responsive to industry's concerns, shall work together to boost growth, exports, employment," he added. 

TAGS

Suresh PrabhuIndustrial units HillsGSTGST regimeIndian economy

From Zee News

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn
Companies

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Economy

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shan...

Jewellers welcome govt&#039;s decision to remove industry from PMLA
Companies

Jewellers welcome govt's decision to remove industry f...

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST
Companies

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclus...

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST council
Companies

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video