Infosys acquires Brilliant Basics digital innovation, customer experience studio

The addition of Brilliant Basics extends Infosys` digital design services network to include Europe and the Middle East, and enhances the company`s expertise across financial services, retail and telco sectors.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:50
Infosys acquires Brilliant Basics digital innovation, customer experience studio

New Delhi: IT giant Infosys on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience (CX) innovator, in accordance with the terms set out in the agreement announced by the company on August 3, 2017.

Through this acquisition, Infosys aims to further expands its worldwide connected network of digital studios that are focused on fulfilling the needs of global clients for end-to-end digital transformation solutions required to meet customer demand for next-generation enhanced customer experiences.

The addition of Brilliant Basics extends Infosys` digital design services network to include Europe and the Middle East, and enhances the company`s expertise across financial services, retail and telco sectors.

InfosysBrilliant BasicsBrilliant Basics Infosys acquisitionCX innovatorInfosys` digital design services

