Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director

New Delhi: Country's second largest software services firm Infosys on Saturday announced the appointment of D Sundaram as an independent director with effect from July 14.

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, Infosys said in a statement.

Sundaram is currently the Vice Chairman and MD of TVS Capital Funds Ltd. He joined Unilever Group in 1975 and has served in various leadership capacities in Unilever Group in a career spanning over 34 years.

"He (Sundaram) brings extensive experience in the field of finance and strategy execution," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.

Other independent directors on Infosys Board include Prof John W Etchemendy (Stanford University's Provost), Roopa Kudva (former MD and CEO, Crisil), Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha (former Senior MD of Blackstone) and Jeffrey Sean Lehman (vice chancellor of NYU Shanghai).

Ravi Venkatesan (former Microsoft India Chairman), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Chairperson and MD of Biocon) and D N Prahlad (CEO of Surya Software Systems) are also on Infosys' Board as independent directors.