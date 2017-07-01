close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, Infosys said in a statement.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 14:39
Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director

New Delhi: Country's second largest software services firm Infosys on Saturday announced the appointment of D Sundaram as an independent director with effect from July 14.

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, Infosys said in a statement.

Sundaram is currently the Vice Chairman and MD of TVS Capital Funds Ltd. He joined Unilever Group in 1975 and has served in various leadership capacities in Unilever Group in a career spanning over 34 years.

"He (Sundaram) brings extensive experience in the field of finance and strategy execution," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.

Other independent directors on Infosys Board include Prof John W Etchemendy (Stanford University's Provost), Roopa Kudva (former MD and CEO, Crisil), Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha (former Senior MD of Blackstone) and Jeffrey Sean Lehman (vice chancellor of NYU Shanghai).

Ravi Venkatesan (former Microsoft India Chairman), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Chairperson and MD of Biocon) and D N Prahlad (CEO of Surya Software Systems) are also on Infosys' Board as independent directors.

TAGS

New DelhiCountry's second largest software services firmD SundaramUnilever GroupChairman R SeshasayeeTVS Capital Funds Ltd.InfosysNomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

GST rollout: Here&#039;s what industry experts are saying
Companies

GST rollout: Here's what industry experts are saying

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt
Economy

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt

Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June
Automobiles

Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies
Markets

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies

Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June
Automobiles

Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June

Maruti sales rev up 8% in June to 1,06,394 units
Automobiles

Maruti sales rev up 8% in June to 1,06,394 units

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video