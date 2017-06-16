close
Infosys appoints Inderpreet Sawhney as group general counsel

The country's second-largest software services firm, Infosys, Friday announced the appointment of former Wipro executive Inderpreet Sawhney as its group general counsel.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:38
The appointment is effective July 3, 2017, Infosys said in a statement.

Prior to Wipro, she has served as managing partner of a mid-sized law firm in Silicon Valley and has also worked with ITC Ltd as the in-house counsel.

She replaces Gopi Krishnan Radhakrishnan -- the acting general counsel of Infosys -- who will be leaving the company later this month to pursue other opportunities.

Another key executive, Sandeep Dadlani, who was serving as president and head of manufacturing, retail, CPG and logistics, has also put in his papers.

His role is now being split with Karmesh Vaswani taking over as the global head for retail, CPG and logistics (RCL) while Nitesh Banga will head manufacturing from July 15.

Both Vaswani and Banga have held strategic portfolios across the company for nearly a decade.

On the appointment, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said Inderpreet has a strong and diverse global experience over a career spanning over 24 years, and her expertise will be integral to the "transformation journey" that Infosys has embarked on.

"I have worked closely with them (Vaswani and Banga) over the last three years and have tremendous faith in their passion for client success and their ability to help clients see and achieve their digital aspirations," he added.

In December last year, Infosys had said it had "mutually agreed" to cease the employment of the then general counsel, David Kennedy. He was also to receive severance payments, a move that did not go down well with some of the founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, who questioned why such a payment was being made.

Infosys clarified that the severance pay was part of the employment agreement Kennedy had signed when he had joined the firm in November 2014. Kennedy was the second Infosys executive after former CFO Rajiv Bansal to be paid a severance package.

InfosysInderpreet SawhneyGopi Krishnan Radhakrishnangeneral counsel of InfosysInfosys CEOVishal Sikka

