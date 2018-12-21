हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infosys

Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO

He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce  from the University of Delhi and is a Chartered Accountant.

Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO

Bengaluru: Infosys has announced that its has appointed Nilanjan Roy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective March 1, 2019 while Jayesh Sanghrajka will resume his responsibilities as Deputy CFO, effective March 1.

"We are delighted to announce that Nilanjan will join Infosys as our CFO. He comes to us with extensive and rich global experience. We would like to express our deep appreciation to Jayesh Sanghrajka for taking charge as interim CFO and thank him for ably executing this very important responsibility."

Roy has been with Bharti Airtel working as its Global Chief Financial Officer. He has spent 13 years with Bharti Airtel, prior to which he worked for 15 years with Unilever across its global operations.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce  from the University of Delhi and is a Chartered Accountant.

Tags:
InfosysNilanjan RoyInfosys Chief Financial OfficerInfosys CFO

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close