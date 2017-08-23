Infosys back on India's top 10 most valued companies list

New Delhi: Infosys on Wednesday made a comeback to the list of top 10 most valued companies on the BSE and the NSE following gains in its stock price.

The IT major had slipped out of the list yesterday amid extreme weakness in the stock following the sudden exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka.

Its market valuation stood at Rs 2,05,463.70 crore at the close of trade on the BSE today. With this, the company now stands at 10th position on the top 10 list.

On the NSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) read Rs 2,05,071.22 crore at rank 10 as well.

The stock went up by 1.98 percent to close at Rs 894.50 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 3 percent to Rs 904. On the the NSE, it moved up by 1.98 percent to end at Rs 892.80.

Infosys' scrip plunged nearly 10 percent on Friday after Sikka's resignation. It fell further by over 5 percent on Monday despite buyback announcement by the company.

The scrip had bounced back yesterday after two days of decline and ended at Rs 877.15, up 0.42 percent, on the BSE.

The IT exporter was elbowed out from the NSE list by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation on Monday. Infosys moved out of top 10 BSE m-cap list yesterday.

RIL with a market valuation of Rs 5,14,223.14 crore is the country's most valued firm followed by TCS (Rs 4,77,231.90 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,56,585.71 crore), ITC (Rs 3,43,668.13 crore), HDFC (Rs 2,80,869.12 crore), HUL (Rs 2,57,040.99 crore), SBI (Rs 2,40,618.40 crore), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 2,28,839.24 crore), IOC (Rs 2,06,910.11 crore) and Infosys (Rs 2,05,463.70 crore).