close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys back on India's top 10 most valued companies list

The IT major had slipped out of the list yesterday amid extreme weakness in the stock following the sudden exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 19:43
Infosys back on India&#039;s top 10 most valued companies list

New Delhi: Infosys on Wednesday made a comeback to the list of top 10 most valued companies on the BSE and the NSE following gains in its stock price.

The IT major had slipped out of the list yesterday amid extreme weakness in the stock following the sudden exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka.

Its market valuation stood at Rs 2,05,463.70 crore at the close of trade on the BSE today. With this, the company now stands at 10th position on the top 10 list.

On the NSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) read Rs 2,05,071.22 crore at rank 10 as well.

The stock went up by 1.98 percent to close at Rs 894.50 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 3 percent to Rs 904. On the the NSE, it moved up by 1.98 percent to end at Rs 892.80.

Infosys' scrip plunged nearly 10 percent on Friday after Sikka's resignation. It fell further by over 5 percent on Monday despite buyback announcement by the company.

The scrip had bounced back yesterday after two days of decline and ended at Rs 877.15, up 0.42 percent, on the BSE.

The IT exporter was elbowed out from the NSE list by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation on Monday. Infosys moved out of top 10 BSE m-cap list yesterday.

RIL with a market valuation of Rs 5,14,223.14 crore is the country's most valued firm followed by TCS (Rs 4,77,231.90 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,56,585.71 crore), ITC (Rs 3,43,668.13 crore), HDFC (Rs 2,80,869.12 crore), HUL (Rs 2,57,040.99 crore), SBI (Rs 2,40,618.40 crore), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 2,28,839.24 crore), IOC (Rs 2,06,910.11 crore) and Infosys (Rs 2,05,463.70 crore).

 

TAGS

InfosysTop 10 most valued companiesBSENSEInfosys stockVishal Sikkamarket capitalisationInfosys m- cap

From Zee News

INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI, to be examined again on August 28
Companies

INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI, to be...

Markets

Bank stocks in demand, surge up to 4%

Economy

India's growth revival still a concern: Report

Rupee softens against USD, closes at 64.12
Markets

Rupee softens against USD, closes at 64.12

Rajiv Bansal to be ad-hoc CMD of Air India
Companies

Rajiv Bansal to be ad-hoc CMD of Air India

Centre asks states to impose stock limits on onion traders
Economy

Centre asks states to impose stock limits on onion traders

Real estate may turn around in India in 2017: Report
Personal Finance

Real estate may turn around in India in 2017: Report

Companies

ICICI, HDFC, Reliance funds pitch for Nilekani return to In...

20 lakh biz pay GST so far, more to follow: GSTN Chairman
Economy

20 lakh biz pay GST so far, more to follow: GSTN Chairman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video