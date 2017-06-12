Infosys CEO meets FM Jaitley over preparedness for GST

New Delhi: In wake of GST roll-out on July 1, Infosys` Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka on Monday met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

According to sources, the agenda of ten meeting was the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and related issues.

Sources added that during the meeting, Sikka briefed Jaitley regarding Infosys` preparedness as the company is a partner of GSTN to execute the hardware and software side of the project.

On last Friday, the GSTN met all the GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) and explained the method and manner in which the GSPs would be able to integrate with the GST System to be able to submit all the return forms on behalf of their clients and tax payers.

There are 34 GSPs that have been selected by GSTN to provide additional channel of filing returns and other compliances related to the GST.

GSPs are expected to help large businesses with complex and varied internal processes to comply with the GST regime that will be effective from July 1.

With IANS Inputs