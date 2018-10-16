हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infosys

Infosys Q2 net profit grows 10.3% to Rs 4,110 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,726 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Infosys Q2 net profit grows 10.3% to Rs 4,110 crore

Bengaluru: The country's second-largest IT firm Infosys Tuesday reported a 10.3 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,110 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,726 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue grew 17.3 percent to Rs 20,609 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 17,567 crore in the same period of 2017-18, it added.

"We are delighted with our broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to our strong client relationships, digital-led full service capabilities, and intense focus on the needs of our clients," Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh said.

He added that large deal wins at over USD 2 billion during the quarter "demonstrate our increased client relevance and also give us better growth visibility for the near-term".

Digital revenues at USD 905 million make 31 percent of total revenues, it said.

The company retained its FY'19 revenue guidance in constant currency at 6-8 percent.

Infosys also said it will comply with arbitration award asking it to pay Rs 12.17 crore to former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

"The company has received legal advice and will comply with the award and make the necessary payments," the software services major said in a statement.

The company declares interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Tags:
InfosysInfosys Q2Infosys Q2 2018Infosys earningInfosys net incomeInfosys profit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close