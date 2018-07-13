Infosys shares gain over 2% ahead of quarterly results

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shares of Infosys today rose by over 2 per cent ahead of its June quarter results.

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys today rose by over 2 per cent ahead of its June quarter results.

The IT major's stock settled at Rs 1,309.10, up 1.12 per cent on the BSE. Intra-day, it gained 2.83 per cent to Rs 1,331.35. The company announced its quarterly results after the market closed today.

On the NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.21 per cent to close at Rs 1,323.

The company's market valuation moved up by Rs 3,167.08 crore to Rs 2,85,924.08 crore. In terms of equity volume, 11.06 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 97 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. 
 

