Infosys slips out of 10 most valued companies on NSE

Infosys' market valuation touched Rs 2,00,617 crore, while that of Indian Oil Corporation was marginally higher at Rs 2,00,645.9 crore at the closing on the NSE.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 00:24
Infosys slips out of 10 most valued companies on NSE

New Delhi: Infosys on Monday moved out of the list of ten most valued companies on the NSE as state-owned Indian Oil Corporation nudged past it.

However, Infosys -- whose shares have taken a beating since the abrupt exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka on August 18 -- managed to remain among the top ten companies by market capitalisation on the BSE.

Infosys' market valuation touched Rs 2,00,617 crore, while that of Indian Oil Corporation was marginally higher at Rs 2,00,645.9 crore at the closing on the NSE.

Shares of the IT firm tumbled 5.39 per cent to end at Rs 873.40 on the NSE.

On the BSE, Infosys' market capitalisation was Rs 2,00,640.07 crore, slightly higher than that of IOC which stood at Rs 2,00,500.32 crore.

The stock of Infosys plunged 5.37 per cent to close at Rs 873.50 on the BSE.

With a market valuation of over Rs 5 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the most valued, followed by TCS and HDFC Bank.

Others in the top ten are ITC, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki and ONGC.

