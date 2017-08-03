Infosys to acquire Brilliant Basics

New Delhi: India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Thursday said it will acquire Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience (CX) company, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to close during the July- September 2018 quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, Infosys said in a statement.

"Adding Brilliant Basics' design and CX capabilities has already proven to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills," Infosys President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ravi Kumar S said.

Infosys has digital studios across Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne.

The addition of Brilliant Basics will enhance the company's expertise in the financial services, retail and telecom sectors across Europe and the Middle East, the statement said.