Infosys to acquire digital studio in London

The studio will enable the company to drive digital transformation solutions, which connect its clients` systems of record to new systems of engagement.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 00:21
Infosys to acquire digital studio in London

Bengaluru: Global software major Infosys on Thursday said it would acquire the London-based digital studio Brilliant Basics for an unspecified amount.

"The acquisition of Brilliant Basics represents our commitment to expand our worldwide connected network of digital studios, which are focused on fulfilling the needs of our global clients for digital transformation solutions," said the IT major in a statement here.

The acquisition is expected to close during this quarter (July-September).

The customer experience studio is known for design thinking-led approach and experience in executing global programmes.

"Adding the studio`s design and customer experience capabilities has proven to be invaluable, helping us close large deals with a blend of skills," said the company`s Deputy Chief Operating Officer S. Ravi Kumar in the statement.

The studio will enable the company to drive digital transformation solutions, which connect its clients` systems of record to new systems of engagement.

"Being a member of the Infosys family allows us to enhance and scale the offering for our clients, as the software major has a unique vision and approach to partnership and acquisition," said Brilliant Basics Founder and Chief Executive Anand Verma.

Besides in London, Basics has a studio at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

With its digital studios the world over, including in Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne, the outsourcing firm will enhance its domain expertise with Basics in the financial services, retail and telco sectors across Europe and West Asia.

Global software, Infosys, Brilliant Basics, London digital studio, Digital transformation solutions, United Arab Emirates

